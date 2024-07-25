July 24, 2024: Contemporary herons go farther

We're always interested in folx taking their work farther. Or is that further?

Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, launches us into a discussion about the differences between the two words to see which one goes where.

But, theater is definitely being pushed further in Ashfield, where the Double Edge Theatre’s immersive Summer Spectacle is starting its sold out run with "The Heron's Flight." (You can still add yourself to the waitlist, if you’d like!) We talk with co-artistic directors Jennifer Johnson and Travis Coe about the ensemble's process, the nature of myth and how the land influences the performance inside and out.

And, music that pushes our ears farther will be heard in the Berkshires this weekend. The Festival of Contemporary Music runs this weekend on the grounds at Tanglewood, and each day's program will include works by Grammy Award-winning composer Steven Mackey. So, of course, we can't pass up a chance hear his insights about teaching, the journey into orchestral composing, and how to perk up one's ears.