© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 26, 2024: Working through music

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 29, 2024 at 2:59 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Madison McFerrin talks to The Fabulous 413 before her performance in Greenfield, MA.
1 of 1  — Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 14-56-07 About — Madison McFerrin.png
Madison McFerrin talks to The Fabulous 413 before her performance in Greenfield, MA.
Courtesy of Artist

Everyone is going through some things and today we hang out with some folks using music to help that process.

We start with a 200+ member multi-city chorus that will be embodying the music of Queen this weekend at the Academy of Music. Rock Voices started small but is much mightier now, and we talk with some members to hear how the group has helped them and the greater community blossom.

We then mosey down the road to the A.P.E. Gallery, where Marcia Gomes is showing a choreographed reading of her musical-in-progress, "Keep Your Heart Open." The work centers four generations of Black single mothers working to free their youngest family members from the bounds of generational trauma. We chat with Gomes about the impetus for the work and how serendipity and community continue to push along its progress.

And, we explore the imaginative neo-soul sounds of Madison McFerrin before she performs for Greenfield’s free concert series. We speak with the third generation professional musician about her beginnings in an extremely talented family, how she works to confront the collective trauma from the global pandemic, and the importance of a well crafted, fully intentioned album.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith