July 26, 2024: Working through music

Everyone is going through some things and today we hang out with some folks using music to help that process.

We start with a 200+ member multi-city chorus that will be embodying the music of Queen this weekend at the Academy of Music. Rock Voices started small but is much mightier now, and we talk with some members to hear how the group has helped them and the greater community blossom.

We then mosey down the road to the A.P.E. Gallery, where Marcia Gomes is showing a choreographed reading of her musical-in-progress, "Keep Your Heart Open." The work centers four generations of Black single mothers working to free their youngest family members from the bounds of generational trauma. We chat with Gomes about the impetus for the work and how serendipity and community continue to push along its progress.

And, we explore the imaginative neo-soul sounds of Madison McFerrin before she performs for Greenfield’s free concert series. We speak with the third generation professional musician about her beginnings in an extremely talented family, how she works to confront the collective trauma from the global pandemic, and the importance of a well crafted, fully intentioned album.

