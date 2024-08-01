July 31, 2024: Free the rocks, free the outdoors, free ourselves

We accidentally extra collegiate on the show today.

Is there ‘Life on Mars?’ Hampshire College's Salman Hameed gives us a possible answer to Bowie's decades old question. We learn about found rocks that could show signs of life on the Red Planet, and he helps us understand methods to find life in space.

Aug. 1 marks 191 years since Britain passed the Slavery Abolition Act, so Clark University's Ousmane Power-Greene joins us to talk about Northampton’s 19th century celebrations of Emancipation Day across the pond. We discover, as it turns out, that not all of the town’s population was eager to celebrate our former motherland’s reckoning with slavery.

And, it was super dreary outside today, which makes those moments when we get to go outside all the more important. All Out Adventures has made it their mission to make sure everyone of every ability can enjoy the outdoors. We visit with friend of the show and ADA expert Christos Palames and All Out Adventures Executive Director Karen Foster to find out how they’re expanding access to nature through adaptive trails, expansive techniques and bridge-building technology.