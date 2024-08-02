Aug. 1, 2024: Pan American Dreams

Today, we're exploring the Americas.

Yes, plural. There are two American continents, after all, connected by both peninsula and aspirations. Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto is bringing the sounds of cumbia, gaita, and porro all the way from Columbia to our studios before performing at the Marigold Theater in Easthampton this evening. Formed over 80 years ago, the traditional folkloric group has grown an incredible legacy through several generations on stages across the world.

Crossing borders, we find another story that begins in El Salvador and ends with a 15+ year tenure at an Italian restaurant in Hadley. We head to Alina's Ristorante to chat with owners Maritza Amaya-Branche and Martin Amaya to discover how an injury and a trip to meet family turned into a decades-long career and how community support made it all possible.

And Congressman Jim McGovern has Olympic fever like the rest of us, especially when one of his constituents wins a bronze medal! But he's also being sanctioned by China (?!), contemplating the hullabaloo surrounding former President Donald Trump’s remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, and tackling listeners’ questions about VP Kamala Harris' position on Palestine.

Live music: Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto Listen • 13:02

CISA Local Hero Spotlight: Alina's Ristorante Listen • 17:13