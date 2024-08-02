© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 1, 2024: Pan American Dreams

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 2, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto is a musical group performing Colombian traditional cumbia, gaita, and porro for over 80 years. They performed live for The Fabulous 413 before their performance at the Marigold Theater that same night.
Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto is a musical group performing Colombian traditional cumbia, gaita, and porro for over 80 years. They performed live for The Fabulous 413 before their performance at the Marigold Theater that same night.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Today, we're exploring the Americas.

Yes, plural. There are two American continents, after all, connected by both peninsula and aspirations. Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto is bringing the sounds of cumbia, gaita, and porro all the way from Columbia to our studios before performing at the Marigold Theater in Easthampton this evening. Formed over 80 years ago, the traditional folkloric group has grown an incredible legacy through several generations on stages across the world.

Crossing borders, we find another story that begins in El Salvador and ends with a 15+ year tenure at an Italian restaurant in Hadley. We head to Alina's Ristorante to chat with owners Maritza Amaya-Branche and Martin Amaya to discover how an injury and a trip to meet family turned into a decades-long career and how community support made it all possible.

And Congressman Jim McGovern has Olympic fever like the rest of us, especially when one of his constituents wins a bronze medal! But he's also being sanctioned by China (?!), contemplating the hullabaloo surrounding former President Donald Trump’s remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention, and tackling listeners’ questions about VP Kamala Harris' position on Palestine.

Live music: Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto
CISA Local Hero Spotlight: Alina's Ristorante
Rep. Jim McGovern, Aug. 1, 2024

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS FOOD Live Music MUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
