© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 9, 2024: Hapax Home Body and Chabichou

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local synth-pop duo Home Body joined The Fabulous 413 for a on-air live session.
1 of 3  — home-body-oliverscott-2023-1536x1064.jpg
Local synth-pop duo Home Body joined The Fabulous 413 for a on-air live session.
Oliver Scott / Courtesy of artist
Monte and Kaliis try wine and cheese at Provisions in Longmeadow with Bruce McAmis and Eric Rueli.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240807_160504269.jpg
Monte and Kaliis try wine and cheese at Provisions in Longmeadow with Bruce McAmis and Eric Rueli.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 is about to go on vacation, and it feels like we should start our pause with a bang.

So, for Live Music Friday we welcome the Greenfield-based synth-pop duo Home Body to the studio before their fifth iteration of the Home Body and Friends show at the Hatch Shell at Peskeomskut Park. They show us some of their wicked-neat musical toys they brought for a “stripped down” live set of songs and hear about the evolution of their sound and stage-showin’ their 13+ years.

Our resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster, kindly digs into a request from Kaliis to explore the unicorn-like linguistic phenomena of hapax legomena.

Plus, the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Longmeadow where we pit two very different, very-chillable, naturally fermented, late-summer wines against each other and their fiercest competitor: cheese!

Live Music Friday: Home Body
Word Nerd: hapax legomena
240829
Wine Thunderdome: Provisions Longmeadow
240809

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLive Music
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith