Aug. 9, 2024: Hapax Home Body and Chabichou

The Fabulous 413 is about to go on vacation, and it feels like we should start our pause with a bang.

So, for Live Music Friday we welcome the Greenfield-based synth-pop duo Home Body to the studio before their fifth iteration of the Home Body and Friends show at the Hatch Shell at Peskeomskut Park. They show us some of their wicked-neat musical toys they brought for a “stripped down” live set of songs and hear about the evolution of their sound and stage-showin’ their 13+ years.

Our resident wordster, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster , kindly digs into a request from Kaliis to explore the unicorn-like linguistic phenomena of hapax legomena.

Plus, the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Longmeadow where we pit two very different, very-chillable, naturally fermented, late-summer wines against each other and their fiercest competitor: cheese!

Live Music Friday: Home Body Listen • 21:24

Word Nerd: hapax legomena 240829 Listen • 15:45