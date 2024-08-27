Aug. 20, 2024: Repair and restore
Today, we're awakening to some truths the plants can tell us about.
We’ll head around the corner to Jen’s Organics where Jenell Smith is on an ongoing journey of flavorful veganism in Mason Square. We’ll find out what inspires her, the challenges she’s facing in her new brick and mortar, and the many delicious surprises that have happened along the way.
We then turn our attention to the plants and soil and the people who tend them. Agricultural workers responsible for bringing food to our tables have been facing negative health impacts from herbicides across the globe. To learn more, we turn to a documentary that exposes farming corruption through one man’s legal battle against an agrochemical giant, Monsanto. We talk to the director of “Into the Weeds,” Jennifer Baichwal; Carey Gillam, author of “The Monsanto Papers,” and Massachusetts State Representative Carmine Gentile, sponsor of a bill to regulate pesticides right here in the Bay State.