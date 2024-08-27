© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 20, 2024: Repair and restore

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 and Phil Korman interviews local hero Jenell Smith of Jen's Organics.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240819_141953475.jpg
The Fabulous 413 and Phil Korman interviews local hero Jenell Smith of Jen's Organics.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Documentary "Into the Weeds" directed by Jennifer Baichwal explores the legal case, Dewayne Johnson v.s. Monsanto.
2 of 2  — poster art png.png
Documentary "Into the Weeds" directed by Jennifer Baichwal explores the legal case, Dewayne Johnson v.s. Monsanto.
Courtesy

Today, we're awakening to some truths the plants can tell us about.

We’ll head around the corner to Jen’s Organics where Jenell Smith is on an ongoing journey of flavorful veganism in Mason Square. We’ll find out what inspires her, the challenges she’s facing in her new brick and mortar, and the many delicious surprises that have happened along the way.

We then turn our attention to the plants and soil and the people who tend them. Agricultural workers responsible for bringing food to our tables have been facing negative health impacts from herbicides across the globe. To learn more, we turn to a documentary that exposes farming corruption through one man’s legal battle against an agrochemical giant, Monsanto. We talk to the director of “Into the Weeds,” Jennifer Baichwal; Carey Gillam, author of “The Monsanto Papers,” and Massachusetts State Representative Carmine Gentile, sponsor of a bill to regulate pesticides right here in the Bay State.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTHEALTHLAW
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith