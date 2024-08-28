Aug. 23, 2024: Unprecedented folk

The Arcadia Folk Festival kicks off today with two days of un-amplified fun times while celebrating the great outdoors. We chat with Jonah Keane, CT River Valley Sanctuaries director at Mass Audubon , about the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary and the many things it does beyond hosting a giant festival. We also hear music from some of the folx playing tonight’s Paul Simon tribute and tomorrow at the festival, Heather Maloney, Pamela Means, and Isabella DeHerdt and Isaac Eliot of High Tea .

And speaking of festivals, the Democratic National Convention has just wrapped up its four-day run in Chicago. Just like we did for the Republican National Convention, we sent 413 cameras to hear from attendees from western Massachusetts and beyond. We’ll talk with photojournalist Barry Goldstein about what he’s seen and heard while covering the convention NEPM’s multimedia series, Unprecedented , reflect from his experiences at both the RNC and DNC, and find out if we are really as divided as it seems.