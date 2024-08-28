© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Aug. 23, 2024: Unprecedented folk

By Monte Belmonte
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
1 of 1  — thumbnail_Barry Goldstein.png
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
Patti Jette / NEPM

The Arcadia Folk Festival kicks off today with two days of un-amplified fun times while celebrating the great outdoors. We chat with Jonah Keane, CT River Valley Sanctuaries director at Mass Audubon, about the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary and the many things it does beyond hosting a giant festival. We also hear music from some of the folx playing tonight’s Paul Simon tribute and tomorrow at the festival, Heather Maloney, Pamela Means, and Isabella DeHerdt and Isaac Eliot of High Tea.

And speaking of festivals, the Democratic National Convention has just wrapped up its four-day run in Chicago. Just like we did for the Republican National Convention, we sent 413 cameras to hear from attendees from western Massachusetts and beyond. We’ll talk with photojournalist Barry Goldstein about what he’s seen and heard while covering the convention NEPM’s multimedia series, Unprecedented, reflect from his experiences at both the RNC and DNC, and find out if we are really as divided as it seems.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte