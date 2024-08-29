© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Aug. 27, 2024: Meet Phil

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 29, 2024 at 11:46 AM EDT
Monte and Kaliis celebrate CISA's Phil Korman's retirement with Kat Chang of Reed Farm and Mike Wisseman of Mike's Maze and Warner Farm.
Monte and Kaliis celebrate CISA's Phil Korman's retirement with Kat Chang of Reed Farm and Mike Wisseman of Mike's Maze and Warner Farm.
CISA's soon-to-be former executive director, Phil Korman, is smiling and squinting in front of a tractor.
CISA's soon-to-be former executive director, Phil Korman, is smiling and squinting in front of a tractor.
Congressman Jim McGovern goes on his annual farm tour.
Congressman Jim McGovern goes on his annual farm tour.
Ever since the very beginning of this show, there’s one person who, just about every week, we’ve explored the counties of western Massachusetts. And despite bringing him along on this ride from Kaliis and Monte’s previous radio life, this person has managed to broaden all of our ideas of who, what, where, and how agriculture happens in our region.

His name is Phil Korman and this is his last week as executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA).

So today on The Fabulous 413, we’re giving Phil a well-deserved sendoff as he embarks on his next big adventure.

We’ll hear from Mike Wisseman of Mike’s Maze and Warner Farm about what his time during Phil’s early years at the organization were like and the changes he's seen on and off its board. And we’re joined by Kat Chang of Reed Farm, who’s newly been appointed to CISA’s board, about Phil’s legacy with the organization and how the board's relationship with him and his position are evolving.

We’ll tag along with Phil and Congressman Jim McGovern on his yearly Farm Tour for the final time to a stop at Amherst Nurseries in Hadley. We meet him there and hear from the man himself about the impact the last 16 years have had on him.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
