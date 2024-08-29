Aug. 27, 2024: Meet Phil

Ever since the very beginning of this show, there’s one person who, just about every week, we’ve explored the counties of western Massachusetts. And despite bringing him along on this ride from Kaliis and Monte’s previous radio life, this person has managed to broaden all of our ideas of who, what, where, and how agriculture happens in our region.

His name is Phil Korman and this is his last week as executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture ( CISA ).

So today on The Fabulous 413, we’re giving Phil a well-deserved sendoff as he embarks on his next big adventure.

We’ll hear from Mike Wisseman of Mike’s Maze and Warner Farm about what his time during Phil’s early years at the organization were like and the changes he's seen on and off its board. And we’re joined by Kat Chang of Reed Farm , who’s newly been appointed to CISA’s board, about Phil’s legacy with the organization and how the board's relationship with him and his position are evolving.