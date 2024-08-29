Aug. 26, 2024: Extra-curriculars

Today we learn the things we've always wanted to, but weren't sure of the channels to do it with.

This includes a thing we talk about a lot, music! The Parlor Room Collective has developed a fall workshop series offering tons of opportunities for newbies and veterans alike to come together and build music. We talk with Chris Freeman, The Parlor Room executive director, and Leo Harrison, programming coordinator, about this expansion of offerings, many of which center BIPOC and LGBTQIA2+ musicians, and the importance of giving everyone access to art.

And, it’s time to look at the skies again! Arunah Hill is an organization that brings dark sky events to areas so people can see more of the heavens.They’ve got two nights of activities planned for those who want a better look at the stars in Cummington this weekend. We chat with Jenny Powers of the Springfield Science Museum and amateur astronomer Ed Faits about how much you can see when the lights go out and the extra fun things they've got planned to do during the daytime, too.