Sep. 5, 2024: Growth spurts

You may have noticed that we really like hanging out with folx who grow stuff, as they are the people who feed us. And since we also love food, it’s just a pairing that works really well.

So today we spend some time with an organization who wants you to grow stuff too, and maybe even grow it better. We head to Full Circle Gardens in South Hadley to talk to Sharon Farmer, Marjorie Gerard, and JoAnne Palmer of the Western Massachusetts Master Gardeners Association ( WMMGA ) to hear about how they’re preparing for their internship program , which is now taking applications. We discover how they are doing their part to tackle hunger and climate change from their unique position in the national network of organizations.

We also check out a new family orchard in Wilbraham that brings far more than just fruit to the people. Brook Fernandes of Fern Valley Farms joins us to chat about all things apple, agrotourism, and the multitude of pots their plans have taken root in, including movie nights, a concert series, and even pancake breakfasts!

She's joined by one of the new voices from CISA we'll be hearing from in Phil Korman's absence , CISA communication manager Claire Morenon. CISA itself has a couple of farm tours coming up where you can meet your local farmers, just like we do!

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman feeling a bit of election and debate fever as both of those loom large, and addresses listener concerns about Palestine on his journey to grow a better legislature.

Full Circle Gardens Listen • 18:11

McGoverning with McGovern Sep. 5, 2024 Listen • 17:04