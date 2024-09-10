Sep. 9, 2024: Change the name, change the world

Today is about empowerment.

It happens when two organizations come together to name a quasi moon. But what is a quasi-moon, why are we letting the public name it, and why does it matter? To find out, we talk with Latif Nasser of WNYC’s Radiolab , Kelly Blumenthal of the International Astronomical Union , and Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed. Radiolab got to name one already, and we learn how everyone is working together to let one lucky person name earth’s own quasi moon.

And, next week is the 3rd annual Climate Change & Farming Week , and we call onto Kathy Wicks, director of sustainability for UMass Dining Auxiliary, and Stephen Taranto, CISA’s climate program manager, to learn the many ways you can interact with farmers, educators, state officials and more.

Plus, all that farm-talk is bound to make you hungry, so we chat with Jillian Duclous of the Downtown Northampton Association, or DNA (get ready for the puns 'cause they're coming), about the return of Taste of Northampton. We chat with her about resurrecting the beloved festival, who will feed hordes of hungry samplers, and how her organization is helping build a robust economical ecosystem.

