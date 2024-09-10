© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 9, 2024: Change the name, change the world

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published September 10, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
1 of 2  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Taste of Northampton returns Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024.
2 of 2  — taste of northampton.jpg.png
Taste of Northampton returns Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024.
Courtesy / Downtown Northampton Association

Today is about empowerment.

It happens when two organizations come together to name a quasi moon. But what is a quasi-moon, why are we letting the public name it, and why does it matter? To find out, we talk with Latif Nasser of WNYC’s Radiolab, Kelly Blumenthal of the International Astronomical Union, and Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed. Radiolab got to name one already, and we learn how everyone is working together to let one lucky person name earth’s own quasi moon.

And, next week is the 3rd annual Climate Change & Farming Week, and we call onto Kathy Wicks, director of sustainability for UMass Dining Auxiliary, and Stephen Taranto, CISA’s climate program manager, to learn the many ways you can interact with farmers, educators, state officials and more.

Plus, all that farm-talk is bound to make you hungry, so we chat with Jillian Duclous of the Downtown Northampton Association, or DNA (get ready for the puns 'cause they're coming), about the return of Taste of Northampton. We chat with her about resurrecting the beloved festival, who will feed hordes of hungry samplers, and how her organization is helping build a robust economical ecosystem.

Quasi moons
Climate Change & Farming Week
Taste of Northampton

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMr. UniverseFOODAGRICULTURE
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte