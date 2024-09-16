Sep. 13, 2024: Building your music community

Having access to instruments and making music has been a big part of our lives.

Today we learn about a Berkshire-based organization that has not only assembled a program that creates social change through music, but is supporting families all over western Massachusetts. We speak with CEO Stephanie Steed of 18 Degrees about their Kids 4 Harmony program, aiming to tear down barriers in music. Head to Westfield State University on Sep. 17 to celebrate community work done by 18 Degrees and other care-taking organizations.

For Live Music Friday, we invite the man who created both an 11-string archguitar and the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra , Peter Blanchette. His partnership with Irish singer Éilís Kennedy is the basis for a concert at Bombyx in Florence next weekend. We geek out over his instrument, her beautiful voice, and the way their collaboration has blossomed over the course of their 20-year friendship.

And, have you ever tried wines from the Canary Islands? Neither have we. But that’s just what we do when the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to State Street Fruit Store Wine, Beer and Spirits in Northampton.

Kids 4 Harmony with 18 Degrees Listen • 16:35

Peter Blanchette and Éilís Kennedy Listen • 17:09