PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 13, 2024: Building your music community

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:53 PM EDT
11-string guitarist Peter Blanchette, founder of Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra, and singer Éilís Kennedy join The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
11-string guitarist Peter Blanchette, founder of Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra, and singer Éilís Kennedy join The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Having access to instruments and making music has been a big part of our lives.

Today we learn about a Berkshire-based organization that has not only assembled a program that creates social change through music, but is supporting families all over western Massachusetts. We speak with CEO Stephanie Steed of 18 Degrees about their Kids 4 Harmony program, aiming to tear down barriers in music. Head to Westfield State University on Sep. 17 to celebrate community work done by 18 Degrees and other care-taking organizations.

For Live Music Friday, we invite the man who created both an 11-string archguitar and the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra, Peter Blanchette. His partnership with Irish singer Éilís Kennedy is the basis for a concert at Bombyx in Florence next weekend. We geek out over his instrument, her beautiful voice, and the way their collaboration has blossomed over the course of their 20-year friendship.

And, have you ever tried wines from the Canary Islands? Neither have we. But that’s just what we do when the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to State Street Fruit Store Wine, Beer and Spirits in Northampton.

Kids 4 Harmony with 18 Degrees
Peter Blanchette and Éilís Kennedy
Canary Island wines

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE WINE & SPIRITS MUSIC COMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
