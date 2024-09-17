Sep. 16, 2024: Prescription for the curious

Today we embark on awesome endeavors

Since the last project we saw from start to finish (The Parlor Room Collective's push to reopen The Iron Horse) is now up on its legs and running, we’re moving on to witness the progress of a new project from the beginning. It might take a while because, this time, we’re tracking the progress of a movie.

We speak with Turners Falls film producer and director Robert Krzykowski about his latest project, “ Grendel ,” featuring an ensemble of big names including Jeff Bridges, Brian Cranston, and Sam Elliot. We also talk with Brian Henson, director of Jim Henson Studios , who will bring the storied creatures to life with puppetry. We talk about the origins of this collaboration, what makes the re-interpretation of this saga so compelling for modern times, and all the possibilities practical effects can bring to this and other projects.

We also discover how Amherst, Northampton and Pelham may have more access to cleaner energy. We meet with Ben Weil, Northampton’s Climate Action & Project Administration ( CAPA ) director, and Stephanie Ciccarello, Amherst’s director of sustainability, to talk about Valley Clean Energy and the forums coming up where community members can learn about the process.

And, speaking of opportunities to get out and learn, Mr. Universe , Hampshire College and Kainaat Studio’s Salman Hameed, wants you to come to Easthampton to expand your knowledge of the universe to participate in the Astronomy on Tap series at New City Brewery . We speak with him and soon-to-be UMass professor and event organizer Sinclaire Manning about finding creative ways to discover the universe.

"Grendel" adaptation Listen • 24:46

Valley Clean Energy Listen • 12:55