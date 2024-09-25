Sep. 24, 2024: Big tops and magic numbers

We're always having fun on the farm especially in this busy time of year

Three farms on 33 acres of land in Hadley are coming together to combine their agricultural powers for the people and land, and we’ve been told that three is the magic number. We witness the magic with Nicole Blum and Ava Blum Carr and find out how Preservation Orchard & Farm , Carr’s Ciderhouse and Meadowfed Lamb work together to produce better crops and resilient land.

And, we clown around in the corn at Mike's Maze , one of the biggest corn mazes in western Massachusetts, to see how it’s growing under a new theme, the Circus. We head to Sunderland to tumble through the ears of this year's design and speak with mastermind designer Jess Marsh Wissemann and David Wissemann of Warner Farm , about the many hoops they’ve jumped through to make this maze particularly memorable.

Local Hero Spotlight Preservation Orchard & Farm, Carr's Ciderhouse and Meadowfed Lamb Listen • 16:02