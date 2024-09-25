© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 24, 2024: Big tops and magic numbers

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis visit Mike's Maze in Sunderland, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis talk to Nicole Blum and Ava Blum Carr about sustainable agriculture at Preservation Orchard and Farm, Carr's Ciderhouse, and Meadowfed Lamb.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We're always having fun on the farm especially in this busy time of year

Three farms on 33 acres of land in Hadley are coming together to combine their agricultural powers for the people and land, and we’ve been told that three is the magic number. We witness the magic with Nicole Blum and Ava Blum Carr and find out how Preservation Orchard & Farm, Carr’s Ciderhouse and Meadowfed Lamb work together to produce better crops and resilient land.

And, we clown around in the corn at Mike's Maze, one of the biggest corn mazes in western Massachusetts, to see how it’s growing under a new theme, the Circus. We head to Sunderland to tumble through the ears of this year's design and speak with mastermind designer Jess Marsh Wissemann and David Wissemann of Warner Farm, about the many hoops they’ve jumped through to make this maze particularly memorable.

Local Hero Spotlight
Preservation Orchard & Farm, Carr's Ciderhouse and Meadowfed Lamb
Mike's Maze

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
