The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sept. 30, 2024: Erupting with fear and aid

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis learn about feeding the community with folks from the Food Bank of Massachusetts.
Monte and Kaliis learn about feeding the community with folks from the Food Bank of Massachusetts.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Today sees the end of September, a full on launch into fall, and one of the busiest seasons of the year for farms.

One of the farms that’s working extra hard to feed the people of the four counties is that of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. We talk with Executive Director Andrew Morehouse in Hadley, meet the folks harvesting crops for the organization and learn how having two farms has expanded their reach. We also see how this relates to a certain host of The Fabulous 413 walking from Springfield to Greenfield to raise hunger awareness.

We also head back to Williamstown to hear about what Images Cinema has in store for the spooky season with the Nightmare on Spring Street series. We talk with the theater’s director, Dan Hudson, about the distinctly International focus for this year.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, is erupting with all new knowledge about volcanoes on the moon, and how recently the volcanoes might have been active.

Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Nightmare on Spring Street
Mr. Universe

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightMr. UniverseAGRICULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODSCIENCEFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
