Sept. 30, 2024: Erupting with fear and aid

Today sees the end of September, a full on launch into fall, and one of the busiest seasons of the year for farms.

One of the farms that’s working extra hard to feed the people of the four counties is that of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts . We talk with Executive Director Andrew Morehouse in Hadley, meet the folks harvesting crops for the organization and learn how having two farms has expanded their reach. We also see how this relates to a certain host of The Fabulous 413 walking from Springfield to Greenfield to raise hunger awareness.

We also head back to Williamstown to hear about what Images Cinema has in store for the spooky season with the Nightmare on Spring Street series. We talk with the theater’s director, Dan Hudson, about the distinctly International focus for this year.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College , is erupting with all new knowledge about volcanoes on the moon, and how recently the volcanoes might have been active.

