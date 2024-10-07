Oct. 4, 2024: Past in present

We’re exploring the past’s influence on the present.

First, we head to Springfield Museums , where two exhibits explore the artistry of glass. One which looks at the flora of Louis C.Tiffany’s stained glass, and another which features the locally-based, world-renowned, art deco glass powerhouse Josh Simpson. We not only get to explore Tiffany’s influence with the contemporary artist himself, but to check out a new book that highlights a multi-year project that places his work in the hands of history.

Live Music Friday brings the versatile Jenna Nicholls to croon her folk songs laced with sounds from the past, from cowboys, to piggy banks, to life-long loves. On Oct. 5, she will grace the stage of Egremont Barn alongside previous Live Music Friday guest Sean Rowe .

And, for this week’s Wine Thunderdome, we meet with old friends through a wicked small but mighty winery. We have a blind tasting of Redolent Wines , a hyper-tiny wine house in the pacific northwest, with winemaker Boyd Pierson and Emerson Stevens from Cafe Europa at Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox.

