Oct. 4, 2024: Past in present

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
We’re exploring the past’s influence on the present.

First, we head to Springfield Museums, where two exhibits explore the artistry of glass. One which looks at the flora of Louis C.Tiffany’s stained glass, and another which features the locally-based, world-renowned, art deco glass powerhouse Josh Simpson. We not only get to explore Tiffany’s influence with the contemporary artist himself, but to check out a new book that highlights a multi-year project that places his work in the hands of history.

Live Music Friday brings the versatile Jenna Nicholls to croon her folk songs laced with sounds from the past, from cowboys, to piggy banks, to life-long loves. On Oct. 5, she will grace the stage of Egremont Barn alongside previous Live Music Friday guest Sean Rowe.

And, for this week’s Wine Thunderdome, we meet with old friends through a wicked small but mighty winery. We have a blind tasting of Redolent Wines, a hyper-tiny wine house in the pacific northwest, with winemaker Boyd Pierson and Emerson Stevens from Cafe Europa at Dare Bottleshop and Provisions in Lenox.

Glass art with Josh Simpson
Live Music Friday with Jenna Nicholls
Wine Thunderdome
Dare Bottleshop &amp; Provisions

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
