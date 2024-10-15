Oct. 7, 2024: Freshly minted

New music, new book and new science, oh my!

For instance, the debut novel by Easthampton author Sarah Sawyer, " The Undercurrent ," takes a winding road through a cold case to explore the connections of family, friends, and location during two tumultuous time periods. We explore her writing process before her launch party at the Williston Northampton School on Oct. 8.

And, a new album from the northeast-grown Americana quartet, Twisted Pine . While being our awesome guests at the Green River Festival, they were incubating a whole new album to be released next week, coinciding with a show at the Iron Horse on Oct. 18. We hear live music from most of the band about the theme and direction of this new set of songs from their upcoming LP "Love Your Mind.”