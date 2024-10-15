© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 7, 2024: Freshly minted

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT
Twisted Pine performs live music for The Fabulous 413.
Twisted Pine performs live music for The Fabulous 413.
Twisted Pine performs live music for The Fabulous 413.
NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
2 of 3  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
Monte and Kaliis chat with local author Sarah Sawyer about her new book, "The Undercurrent."
3 of 3  — PXL_20241007_200040106.jpg
Monte and Kaliis chat with local author Sarah Sawyer about her new book, "The Undercurrent."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

New music, new book and new science, oh my!

For instance, the debut novel by Easthampton author Sarah Sawyer, "The Undercurrent," takes a winding road through a cold case to explore the connections of family, friends, and location during two tumultuous time periods. We explore her writing process before her launch party at the Williston Northampton School on Oct. 8.

And, a new album from the northeast-grown Americana quartet, Twisted Pine. While being our awesome guests at the Green River Festival, they were incubating a whole new album to be released next week, coinciding with a show at the Iron Horse on Oct. 18. We hear live music from most of the band about the theme and direction of this new set of songs from their upcoming LP "Love Your Mind.”

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, tells us how we might see with our bare eyes the next destination for the Europa Clipper and a comet that will cross the western Massachusetts horizon this week.

