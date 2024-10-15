© 2024 New England Public Media

Oct. 8, 2024: The autumn crop

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:07 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis visit McCray's Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
1 of 1  — PXL_20241007_144934307.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit McCray's Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

There’s a pile of art being grown right here in western Massachusetts, which might be underlining the whole point of our show, but we digress.

Because in looking at that art, we might discover all new historical connections. Garden Cinemas is screening two unearthed silent films created in Greenfield, and we chat with the two historians who discovered them, Carol Aleman and Chris Clawson, about the rarity of such a find and the journey they took to restore it.

We also visit the many growing frights at McCray’s Farm, whose Fear on the Farm is entering its 34th year. We hear not just how the dairy farm has grown into its many agro-tourism offerings, but also the many milky delights you can try out at their creamery in South Hadley.

And, our friendly local classical ensemble, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, is about to embark on a new season! We speak with President Paul Lambert and artistic advisor Mei-Ann Chen, who will take to the podium twice over the course of this year’s programming. We learn about this year’s modern-minded yet traditionally mindful concerts starting off with a New England focused season opener on Oct 19.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREFILM & MOVIESMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
