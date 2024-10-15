Oct. 8, 2024: The autumn crop

There’s a pile of art being grown right here in western Massachusetts, which might be underlining the whole point of our show, but we digress.

Because in looking at that art, we might discover all new historical connections. Garden Cinemas is screening two unearthed silent films created in Greenfield, and we chat with the two historians who discovered them, Carol Aleman and Chris Clawson, about the rarity of such a find and the journey they took to restore it.

We also visit the many growing frights at McCray’s Farm , whose Fear on the Farm is entering its 34th year. We hear not just how the dairy farm has grown into its many agro-tourism offerings, but also the many milky delights you can try out at their creamery in South Hadley.