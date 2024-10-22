Oct. 21, 2024: Return to form

We’re back from vacation!

But while we were gone, we got the chance to see our friends, which is at the core of a neat initiative. Mary Daire of Dare Bottleshop and Provisions talks us through Come Over October, which gives you a chance to libate with those you love.

And, some friends are hitting milestones so we gotta celebrate. The Stavros Center for Independent Living is reigning in 50 years with a sold-out gala later this week. We talk with CEO Angelina Ramirez and Jason Montgomery, the director of development, about the 5 decades of growth since a group of activists began this journey in a farmhouse in Amherst. We learn about the history of the organization, the many programs it’s created over time, and what it has planned for the next half century.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat Studios , welcomes us back with a look at the threat of nuclear war, how the trillions of American dollars in nuclear weapons impacts that global risk, and how nuclear industry ideology is permeating academia here in New England.

