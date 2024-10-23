Oct. 22, 2024: Course correction

It is a giant emotional roller coaster of a show!

Our nation grapples with a legacy of slavery in many ways. The Healing Racism Institute is taking its own approach by bringing author Tom DeWolf in for a talk with the institute’s interim director, Rev. Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery . DeWolf is a descendant of the largest slave trading family not just in New England, but in the whole nation. This evening the two will talk about his book, “ Inheriting the Trade ,” in tangent with the documentary “Traces of the Trade.” We preview the conversation with Avery and DeWolf and hear about confronting the ripples of slavery and the North’s place in that history.

We head to Wilbraham for a much different legacy. Rice Fruit Farm has been bringing produce and delicious baked goods to families, college students and more since the late 1800s. Current proprietor Anthony Meloni talks us through the many improvements he’s made to the establishment, including award winning ice cream, the other farms that have come under his purview, and balancing the demand for agrotourism in his corner of Hampden County.

And, we asked all of you about who you would like to see on the ballot for president this November, and you did not disappoint! We hear about some of the characters you’d love to be able to put in the oval office.

