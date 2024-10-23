© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 22, 2024: Course correction

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Author of "Inheriting the Trade" Thomas DeWolf speaks with The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — Untitled-1.png
Author of "Inheriting the Trade" Thomas DeWolf speaks with The Fabulous 413.
Courtesy

It is a giant emotional roller coaster of a show!

Our nation grapples with a legacy of slavery in many ways. The Healing Racism Institute is taking its own approach by bringing author Tom DeWolf in for a talk with the institute’s interim director, Rev. Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery. DeWolf is a descendant of the largest slave trading family not just in New England, but in the whole nation. This evening the two will talk about his book, “Inheriting the Trade,” in tangent with the documentary “Traces of the Trade.” We preview the conversation with Avery and DeWolf and hear about confronting the ripples of slavery and the North’s place in that history.

We head to Wilbraham for a much different legacy. Rice Fruit Farm has been bringing produce and delicious baked goods to families, college students and more since the late 1800s. Current proprietor Anthony Meloni talks us through the many improvements he’s made to the establishment, including award winning ice cream, the other farms that have come under his purview, and balancing the demand for agrotourism in his corner of Hampden County.

And, we asked all of you about who you would like to see on the ballot for president this November, and you did not disappoint! We hear about some of the characters you’d love to be able to put in the oval office.

Inheriting the Trade
CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Rice Fruit Farm
Fictional characters for president

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYRACEBIASCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith