Oct. 23, 2024: Flexibility

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:21 PM EDT
Musician Antwaun Stanley performed live on The Fabulous 413.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
We’re getting you in touch with your kids, because we bet that a lot of them are speaking words that mean absolutely nothing to you. In no small part because like children, the words are growing into their meanings.

One of those words might just end up being the American Dialect Society’s word of the year. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, walks us through the uncertainty surrounding "skibidi", and how that might end up at the top of their list for 2024 (and how you can nominate words yourself).

We also get a sneak preview of an artist taking the stage this evening in Amherst at The Drake. Singer-songwriter Antwaun Stanley is taking a break from his work with Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, and many others to embark on an acoustic tour. He’s making a stop in western Massachusetts and brought his incredible vocal versatility and keyboardist John Notar to our studios for an impromptu Live Music Wednesday before his show tonight.

And, although Belchertown lost realist painter Gregory Gillespie towards the end of the century, a new documentary takes a closer look at his life and portfolio. We speak with filmmaker Evan Goodchild and Britt Ruhe of Commonwealth Murals about the importance of Gillespie’s work and the challenges of bringing “The Pained Life of Gregory Gillespie” to the screen at the Academy of Music in Northampton.

Word Nerd
Oct. 23, 2024
Live music with Antwaun Stanley
Gregory Gillespie

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
