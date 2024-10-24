Oct. 23, 2024: Flexibility

We’re getting you in touch with your kids, because we bet that a lot of them are speaking words that mean absolutely nothing to you. In no small part because like children, the words are growing into their meanings.

One of those words might just end up being the American Dialect Society ’s word of the year. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , walks us through the uncertainty surrounding "skibidi", and how that might end up at the top of their list for 2024 (and how you can nominate words yourself).

We also get a sneak preview of an artist taking the stage this evening in Amherst at The Drake. Singer-songwriter Antwaun Stanley is taking a break from his work with Vulfpeck, Cory Wong, and many others to embark on an acoustic tour. He’s making a stop in western Massachusetts and brought his incredible vocal versatility and keyboardist John Notar to our studios for an impromptu Live Music Wednesday before his show tonight.

And, although Belchertown lost realist painter Gregory Gillespie towards the end of the century, a new documentary takes a closer look at his life and portfolio. We speak with filmmaker Evan Goodchild and Britt Ruhe of Commonwealth Murals about the importance of Gillespie’s work and the challenges of bringing “The Pained Life of Gregory Gillespie” to the screen at the Academy of Music in Northampton.

Word Nerd Oct. 23, 2024 Listen • 14:56

Live music with Antwaun Stanley Listen • 19:00