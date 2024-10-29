© 2024 New England Public Media

Oct. 28, 2024: Science Monday!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:35 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis find dinosaur tracks in Gill, Massachusetts with Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids.
Today we're going out in the field with Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids to take a look at one of the many places in western Massachusetts where you can see dinosaur tracks. There are so many spots along the Connecticut River to find tracks, so Tumble Science Podcast has partnered with NEPM to develop a Dino Map to use with your little ones to find them in your own time.

We meet with Patterson and Escamilla in Gill to find out how the science in locating dinosaur tracks changed paleontology as a whole, how these particular tracks end up being so well preserved, and what to look for when you’re out discovering in the wilds of western Massachusetts... and it's like one of those cool crossover episodes between network shows.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire college and Kainaat Studios, wants you to watch more PBS, because Nova is really awesome. Salman breaks down his love for it and addresses the majesty and mystery of brown dwarfs.

And, for us, there's the tiny milestone of this being our 400th show. No biggie.

Oct. 28, 2024

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
