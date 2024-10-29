Oct. 28, 2024: Science Monday!

Today we're going out in the field with Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla of the Tumble Science Podcast for Kids to take a look at one of the many places in western Massachusetts where you can see dinosaur tracks. There are so many spots along the Connecticut River to find tracks, so Tumble Science Podcast has partnered with NEPM to develop a Dino Map to use with your little ones to find them in your own time.

We meet with Patterson and Escamilla in Gill to find out how the science in locating dinosaur tracks changed paleontology as a whole, how these particular tracks end up being so well preserved, and what to look for when you’re out discovering in the wilds of western Massachusetts... and it's like one of those cool crossover episodes between network shows.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire college and Kainaat Studios , wants you to watch more PBS, because Nova is really awesome. Salman breaks down his love for it and addresses the majesty and mystery of brown dwarfs.

And, for us, there's the tiny milestone of this being our 400th show. No biggie.

