Oct. 29, 2024: Newly drawn paths

In Northampton at the New England Visionary Artists Museum , the struggle for healthcare, equity, and disability justice is exhibited through lifelong works by artist Christos Palames. The museum itself has an interesting history so we tour the halls with Palames and museum founders Michael Tillyer and Susan Foley and hear about their curatorial process and how the space is useful to the greater community through Anchor House of Artists.

Plus, the race for the 1st congressional seat is heating up. We speak with Independent candidate Nadia Milleron , a challenger to one of the longest tenured elected officials in office, Richard Neal . We hear from the candidate on her reasons for running, her key issues, and about the long line of her family’s political activism as she seeks to lend a new voice to the House of Representatives.

