© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 29, 2024: Newly drawn paths

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:44 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis speak with artist Christos Palames and founders of the New England Visionary Artists Museum Michael Tillyer and Susan Foley.
1 of 1  — PXL_20241022_205222346.jpg
Monte and Kaliis speak with artist Christos Palames and founders of the New England Visionary Artists Museum Michael Tillyer and Susan Foley.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

In Northampton at the New England Visionary Artists Museum, the struggle for healthcare, equity, and disability justice is exhibited through lifelong works by artist Christos Palames. The museum itself has an interesting history so we tour the halls with Palames and museum founders Michael Tillyer and Susan Foley and hear about their curatorial process and how the space is useful to the greater community through Anchor House of Artists.

Plus, the race for the 1st congressional seat is heating up. We speak with Independent candidate Nadia Milleron, a challenger to one of the longest tenured elected officials in office, Richard Neal. We hear from the candidate on her reasons for running, her key issues, and about the long line of her family’s political activism as she seeks to lend a new voice to the House of Representatives.

Christos Palames exhibit
Independent congressional candidate Nadia Milleron

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELECTIONSGOVERNORSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith