The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 30, 2024: Tricky cider drums

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis visit West County Cider to learn more about Franklin County CiderDays.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241029_144902502.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit West County Cider to learn more about Franklin County CiderDays.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

We’re looking at the legacies of people and the land.

For people, it’s in the styles beats and compositions of Max Roach who contributed to the development of UMass Amherst’s jazz program and still inspires the curriculum with his drumming.The wealth of his compositions will be honored with a celebration for his 100th birthday this year, and we’ll talk with some of the folx involved. Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture, LLC and drummer Colin Jalbert will take the stage during the event, and they tell us about his stylish impact and what will be in store at the celebration at The Iron Horse this Friday.

And, as for the land, we highlight a crop that has always been a nationally celebrated part of western Massachusetts, the apple, or rather cider to be specific. Franklin County CiderDays is this weekend, lauding the many varieties, producers, and enthusiasts of the best fall beverage and the fruit that makes it possible. We head to West County Cider, who are also celebrating 40 years of cidermaking, to speak with brewers Field and Judith Maloney; orchardist, educator, shepherd Matt Kaminsky; volunteer coordinator for CiderDays Sue McFarland; and CISA's Claire Morenon to hear how has built and encouraged community over the years, the special things apples can do, and what activities you can participate in this weekend.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explains the origins of children threatening your neighbors for the sweet stuff. Which is to say we look at the history of the phrase, “trick-or-treat,” which you’ll probably hear a lot tomorrow and how long the tradition of demanding candy from strangers has been happening in the US.

Drummer Max Roach tribute
CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Franklin County CiderDays
Word Nerd
"Trick-or-treat"

The Fabulous 413
