The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 4, 2024: Resonant distractions

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:08 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis learn about music festival Barbès in the Woods happening Nov. 22-24.
Monte and Kaliis learn about music festival Barbès in the Woods happening Nov. 22-24.
Liz Rosenberg, owner of The Toy Box, brought in small trinket animals for her segment on The Fabulous 413.
Liz Rosenberg, owner of The Toy Box, brought in small trinket animals for her segment on The Fabulous 413.
Today on the show, we take a look at what could come and ways to ease some anxieties you might have.

The Toy Box in Amherst has much more than a gaggle of games, and they too are sensing some tension in the air. We chat with owner Liz Rosenberg about games to play to relax your mind, light-hearted gifts to lift the spirit and the return of their “So You Think You’re Too Old for a Toy Store” event Nov. 7 to help you remember that it’s important to maintain fun in your life.

Maybe it’s music that helps you ease through things. We hear about a retreat in the Berkshires bringing sounds from all around the globe together to broaden our ears and bring us all together. For three days, Barbès in the Woods will convene musicians at the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass. We hear from Edo Mor of Secret Planet and Olivier Conan of the original Barbès in Brooklyn about the importance of hearing the world in our own backyard and building a path for smaller artists to make a big impact on our corner of the U.S.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainat Studios and Hampshire College, espouses the details of what could happen to the scientific community and development depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

Nov. 4, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
