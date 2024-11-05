Nov. 4, 2024: Resonant distractions

Today on the show, we take a look at what could come and ways to ease some anxieties you might have.

The Toy Box in Amherst has much more than a gaggle of games, and they too are sensing some tension in the air. We chat with owner Liz Rosenberg about games to play to relax your mind, light-hearted gifts to lift the spirit and the return of their “So You Think You’re Too Old for a Toy Store” event Nov. 7 to help you remember that it’s important to maintain fun in your life.

Maybe it’s music that helps you ease through things. We hear about a retreat in the Berkshires bringing sounds from all around the globe together to broaden our ears and bring us all together. For three days, Barbès in the Woods will convene musicians at the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass. We hear from Edo Mor of Secret Planet and Olivier Conan of the original Barbès in Brooklyn about the importance of hearing the world in our own backyard and building a path for smaller artists to make a big impact on our corner of the U.S.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainat Studios and Hampshire College, espouses the details of what could happen to the scientific community and development depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

