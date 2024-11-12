Nov. 11, 2024: To serve

Are we still reeling from last week? Yes. Are we still looking for ways we can inspire change to bolster the community for whatever may come? Also yes.

We head to Greenfield to take a tour of Stone Soup Cafe . The organization is multi-faceted in its approach of combating hunger and building community. We explore the kitchens and programs under the All Souls Church with Kirsten Levitt, executive director of Stone Soup Cafe, and Whitney Robbins, president of the board, to learn how they are teaching, supporting, and feeding the people of western Massachusetts.

Today is the perfect time to learn how to provide for veterans. Steve Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services , speaks with us about what they provide to those returning from military service, the needs of the office, and how the ways the public can help.