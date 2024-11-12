© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 11, 2024: To serve

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 12, 2024 at 1:27 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis take a look at operations at Stone Soup Cafe with the cafe's board president, Whitney Robbins, and executive director and chef, Kirsten Levitt.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240820_160736395.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take a look at operations at Stone Soup Cafe with the cafe's board president, Whitney Robbins, and executive director and chef, Kirsten Levitt.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
2 of 2  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Are we still reeling from last week? Yes. Are we still looking for ways we can inspire change to bolster the community for whatever may come? Also yes

We head to Greenfield to take a tour of Stone Soup Cafe. The organization is multi-faceted in its approach of combating hunger and building community. We explore the kitchens and programs under the All Souls Church with Kirsten Levitt, executive director of Stone Soup Cafe, and Whitney Robbins, president of the board, to learn how they are teaching, supporting, and feeding the people of western Massachusetts.

Today is the perfect time to learn how to provide for veterans. Steve Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services, speaks with us about what they provide to those returning from military service, the needs of the office, and how the ways the public can help.

And, post-election, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, explores what it means for American space exploration now that Elon Musk has been inserted into the conversation, including a possible shift in focus from the moon to Mars.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMr. UniverseCOMMUNITY ACTIONSCIENCEFOOD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith