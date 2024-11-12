Nov. 8, 2024: Que musique syrah

We’re bringing you lots of things to make you feel a little better because we may need a little help letting whatever will be to be.

We listen to the uplifting and resonant songs of Jake Klar for Live Music Friday. We hear about the movie he’s in and learn about the famous gardener who once lived in his house before his performance this evening at the Dream Away Lodge in Beckett.

And, a well-loved theater work is making its way to the stage with a contemporary twist. The Valley Light Orchestra presents one of Gilbert and Sullivan ’s most popular compositions, “The McAdo,” this weekend . We head to the Academy of Music to see what’s involved in adjusting this work for a modern time from its problematic original form and how light opera fits into the evolution of theater with music onstage.

Plus, many of us may have felt the need for a drink this week, so we head to the women-owned and operated Tip Top Wine shop in Easthampton to pit two Syrahs against each other with owners Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown.

Live Music Friday Jake Klar Listen • 14:58

"The McAdo" Listen • 13:56