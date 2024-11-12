© 2024 New England Public Media

Nov. 8, 2024: Que musique syrah

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit the Academy of Music in Northampton to discuss the Valley Light Orchestra's newest production, "The McAdo."
Monte and Kaliis visit the Academy of Music in Northampton to discuss the Valley Light Orchestra's newest production, "The McAdo."
Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown, owners of Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton, try wines with Monte and Kaliis for the Wine Thunderdome.
Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown, owners of Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton, try wines with Monte and Kaliis for the Wine Thunderdome.
We’re bringing you lots of things to make you feel a little better because we may need a little help letting whatever will be to be.

We listen to the uplifting and resonant songs of Jake Klar for Live Music Friday. We hear about the movie he’s in and learn about the famous gardener who once lived in his house before his performance this evening at the Dream Away Lodge in Beckett.

And, a well-loved theater work is making its way to the stage with a contemporary twist. The Valley Light Orchestra presents one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular compositions, “The McAdo,” this weekend. We head to the Academy of Music to see what’s involved in adjusting this work for a modern time from its problematic original form and how light opera fits into the evolution of theater with music onstage.

Plus, many of us may have felt the need for a drink this week, so we head to the women-owned and operated Tip Top Wine shop in Easthampton to pit two Syrahs against each other with owners Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown.

Live Music Friday
Jake Klar
"The McAdo"
Wine Thunderdome at Tip Top
Nov. 8, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
