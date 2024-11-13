Nov. 12, 2024: A hungry approach

Today we're seeking food for the body and soul as we head to where the internet fears to tread and to where our region’s hunger needs are greatest.

In Ashfield, a project exploring the life of artist Leonora Carrington is expanding for a new location and audience. Double Edge Theatre current production “ Leonora, la maga y la maestra ” takes a look at the surrealist artist’s life through her work and we tag along with a gaggle of Franklin County high school students to interact with a maelstrom of the earthly, the divine, the uncanny, and the very real. We also talk with Executive Director Stacy Klein to find out more about Carrington and her influence on many contemporary artists we know today.

And, in Chicopee, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is preparing for its biggest push of the year, the march! But, the day-to-day operations of the only food bank west of Worcester is much more than donations and distribution. We chat with Laura Stevenson, the public policy manager, about the mission to reduce and prevent hunger in western Massachusetts and hear some of the success stories of their advocacy to encourage you to walk some or all of 43 miles of the march.

