The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 12, 2024: A hungry approach

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 13, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit the Double Edge Theatre to learn about the latest production of 'Leonora, la maga y la maestra."
Monte and Kaliis visit the Double Edge Theatre to learn about the latest production of 'Leonora, la maga y la maestra."
The gathered marchers ready themselves for The March for The Food Bank 14 at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield.
The gathered marchers ready themselves for The March for The Food Bank 14 at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield.
Today we're seeking food for the body and soul as we head to where the internet fears to tread and to where our region’s hunger needs are greatest.

In Ashfield, a project exploring the life of artist Leonora Carrington is expanding for a new location and audience. Double Edge Theatre current production “Leonora, la maga y la maestra” takes a look at the surrealist artist’s life through her work and we tag along with a gaggle of Franklin County high school students to interact with a maelstrom of the earthly, the divine, the uncanny, and the very real. We also talk with Executive Director Stacy Klein to find out more about Carrington and her influence on many contemporary artists we know today.

And, in Chicopee, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is preparing for its biggest push of the year, the march! But, the day-to-day operations of the only food bank west of Worcester is much more than donations and distribution. We chat with Laura Stevenson, the public policy manager, about the mission to reduce and prevent hunger in western Massachusetts and hear some of the success stories of their advocacy to encourage you to walk some or all of 43 miles of the march.

“Leonora, la maga y la maestra”
Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODTHEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
