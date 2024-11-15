Nov. 14, 2024: Building answers

We speak with a gaggle of folx who are actively being the change they want to see in the world.

Because book banning has been hitting a little close to home, we chat with writer and director John Tedeschi before his short film, “ A Book By Their Cover ," screens at the Triplex Cinema Nov. 14. The film’s story is ripped right out of Great Barrington’s headlines from earlier this year, and we hear how displaying stories like these are crucial to an evolving cultural landscape.

And, since equity is multi-faceted, we head to Holyoke to check out the Holyoke Compost Hub , the latest endeavor from the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective . We talk with Margot Wise and Neftalí Durán about how this fits in their other programming and how you can learn more.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern returns to our weekly conversation where he addresses several listener questions and the ongoing onslaught of recent appointments to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

"A Book by Their Cover" directed by John Tedeschi Listen • 15:02

Holyoke Compost Hub Listen • 16:31