Nov. 14, 2024: Building answers

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:44 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis check out the Holyoke Compost Hub, the latest endeavor from the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241111_170851904.jpg
Monte and Kaliis check out the Holyoke Compost Hub, the latest endeavor from the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
We speak with a gaggle of folx who are actively being the change they want to see in the world.

Because book banning has been hitting a little close to home, we chat with writer and director John Tedeschi before his short film, “A Book By Their Cover," screens at the Triplex Cinema Nov. 14. The film’s story is ripped right out of Great Barrington’s headlines from earlier this year, and we hear how displaying stories like these are crucial to an evolving cultural landscape.

And, since equity is multi-faceted, we head to Holyoke to check out the Holyoke Compost Hub, the latest endeavor from the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective. We talk with Margot Wise and Neftalí Durán about how this fits in their other programming and how you can learn more.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern returns to our weekly conversation where he addresses several listener questions and the ongoing onslaught of recent appointments to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

"A Book by Their Cover" directed by John Tedeschi
Holyoke Compost Hub
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
Nov. 14, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith