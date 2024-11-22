© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 20, 2024: Bread and Roses

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:11 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis take a tour of Snow Farm's Second Sale.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241119_161152817.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take a tour of Snow Farm's Second Sale.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today is about copious amounts of art we can engage in.

We head to the Hilltowns to an art enclave that’s been teaching craft for 3 decades. We’re smack dab in the middle of Snow Farm’s Seconds Sale and to get a tour of their amazing grounds and anachronistically impeccable wares with Neal Bastek, Laura Stadtlander, and Keely Quirk.

In Easthampton, CitySpace’s Pay-It-Forward grant cohort closes with a rap and hip-hop lineup curated by Swazy, an up and coming producer, hip hop artist, and founding member of the collective Keep Us Alive. We talk to Swazy to learn more about The Maverick Sessions this Saturday and her journey to hip-hop. We also speak with CitySpace’s art programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman about plans for next year’s program.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is breaking open some bread with us, bread words that is, just as the March for the Food Bank rapidly approaches, reminding us to share with others.

Snow Farm's Second Sale
The Maverick Sessions with Swazy
Bread with the Word Nerd

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSMUSICWord Nerd
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith