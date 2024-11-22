Nov. 20, 2024: Bread and Roses

Today is about copious amounts of art we can engage in.

We head to the Hilltowns to an art enclave that’s been teaching craft for 3 decades. We’re smack dab in the middle of Snow Farm’s Seconds Sale and to get a tour of their amazing grounds and anachronistically impeccable wares with Neal Bastek, Laura Stadtlander, and Keely Quirk.

In Easthampton, CitySpace’s Pay-It-Forward grant cohort closes with a rap and hip-hop lineup curated by Swazy, an up and coming producer, hip hop artist, and founding member of the collective Keep Us Alive. We talk to Swazy to learn more about The Maverick Sessions this Saturday and her journey to hip-hop. We also speak with CitySpace’s art programming and venue manager, Zoë Fieldman about plans for next year’s program.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , is breaking open some bread with us, bread words that is, just as the March for the Food Bank rapidly approaches, reminding us to share with others.

Snow Farm's Second Sale Listen • 16:33

The Maverick Sessions with Swazy Listen • 11:08