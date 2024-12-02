Nov. 22, 2024: Welcome back

We head to the Berkshires, where literally hundreds of high school kids are immersing themselves in the bard. The Fall Festival of Shakespeare has just opened, and we speak with Meg Marchione, the education programs manager, and Kevin Coleman, director of education about the beginnings of the festival 3 decades ago and the lessons we can take from theater.

We hear from a band that is all grown up now with a new album headed our way. Lux Deluxe releases their new album next week capped with a release show at The Iron Horse. The band makes a stop at the NEPM studios for Live Music Friday to show off their sonic evolution.