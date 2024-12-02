© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 22, 2024: Welcome back

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 2, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis learn about the opening of the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.
Monte and Kaliis learn about the opening of the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.
Monte and Kaliis try Beaujolais at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Lenox.
Monte and Kaliis try Beaujolais at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Lenox.
Lux Deluxe appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Lux Deluxe appears on The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
We head to the Berkshires, where literally hundreds of high school kids are immersing themselves in the bard. The Fall Festival of Shakespeare has just opened, and we speak with Meg Marchione, the education programs manager, and Kevin Coleman, director of education about the beginnings of the festival 3 decades ago and the lessons we can take from theater.

We hear from a band that is all grown up now with a new album headed our way. Lux Deluxe releases their new album next week capped with a release show at The Iron Horse. The band makes a stop at the NEPM studios for Live Music Friday to show off their sonic evolution.

And, it is the season of the new, even though everything is dying outside. It is officially Beaujolais season. We have a tricksy tasting of this year's freshest varietal with Ben and Mary Daire at Dare Bottleshop & Provisions in Lenox.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
