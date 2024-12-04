Dec. 3, 2024: The sound of Giving Tuesday

We're exploring the gift of generosity today.

It's in the well loved libretto and words re-imagined through a more American lens. Electric Root 's production, " The Sound of (Black) Music ," takes the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical and gives it an afrofuturistic glow up, and its latest tour will bring the ensemble to Amherst on Dec. 8th. We meet with Electric Root founder Jono Gasparro , musical director Charenee Wade , and conductor and vocalist C. Anthony Bryant to hear about their inspirations, aspirations, and opposition the show has engendered.

We also hang out with Justin Cohen, aka DJ Studebaker Hawk , and dig through his proverbial crates as we hear more about the Northampton Record Fair , and the copious amounts of Vinyl that will soon descend upon Union Station this weekend for all those looking for golden sounds in a surprisingly popular medium.

And oh yeah, it's Giving Tuesday, a day evolved to offset the capitalism you fever-dreamed on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what it really means is that it’s a day to support the causes and organizations you care about, and that includes us too!

