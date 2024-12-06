Dec. 5, 2024: Wicked classy

You may have noticed that we’re a bit wry on this show, nay even a bit sarcastic and kitschy. If you or any of your loved ones are similarly inclined, there’s a business in the Berkshires that aid you this gift-giving season.

We head to Pittsfield for a tour of Blue Q , whose myriad of adorkable, often foul-mouthed products are spreading great conversation across the country. We chat with founders Seth and Mitch Nash and more amazing gear turners about the company’s evolution from flat cats to catnip and everywhere in between.

And, although we got to take the stage as part of NEPM’s “A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” the Dicken’s classic is getting an even more modern revamp this Friday and Saturday at the Shea Theater. This year’s " Home for the Holigays " from Eggtooth Productions Scrooge-ifies its main character, Mr. Drag. We talk with the creative force behind it, makeup artist Joe Delude II , about this persona’s transformation and the drag family it brings with it.

Plus, we check in with Rep. Jim McGovern to see if he’s fully recovered from the March for the Food Bank, hear his take on the Hunter Biden pardon and present a listener question about the potential demise of tax-exempt status as we know it.

