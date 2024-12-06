© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 5, 2024: Wicked classy

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:07 PM EST
The "Home for the Holigays" drag special is preparing for its production at the Shea Theater Dec. 6-7.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis take a tour of the Blue Q facilities.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis get a rundown of operations at Blue Q.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

You may have noticed that we’re a bit wry on this show, nay even a bit sarcastic and kitschy. If you or any of your loved ones are similarly inclined, there’s a business in the Berkshires that aid you this gift-giving season.

We head to Pittsfield for a tour of Blue Q, whose myriad of adorkable, often foul-mouthed products are spreading great conversation across the country. We chat with founders Seth and Mitch Nash and more amazing gear turners about the company’s evolution from flat cats to catnip and everywhere in between.

And, although we got to take the stage as part of NEPM’s “A Very 413 Christmas Carol,” the Dicken’s classic is getting an even more modern revamp this Friday and Saturday at the Shea Theater. This year’s "Home for the Holigays" from Eggtooth Productions Scrooge-ifies its main character, Mr. Drag. We talk with the creative force behind it, makeup artist Joe Delude II, about this persona’s transformation and the drag family it brings with it.

Plus, we check in with Rep. Jim McGovern to see if he’s fully recovered from the March for the Food Bank, hear his take on the Hunter Biden pardon and present a listener question about the potential demise of tax-exempt status as we know it.

Blue Q
"Home for the Holigays"
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+THEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
