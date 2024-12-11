Dec. 10, 2024: A house of slabs

We’re putting down and picking up roots, because it takes care to maintain both community and forests.

A chapter is closing for a pillar of the local queer community, Drag Brunch with Hors and Friends , and is brunching its last brunch this Sunday in West Springfield. We chat with founder Hors D'Oeuvres about the event’s 10-year run, the evolution of the local drag scene, and the many ventures House of Hors is moving onto in the coming months.

And, we head to Westfield to see how a local lumber family is making strides to keep wood local. Gerry Lashway Jr. and Josh Devon at Mill River Slabworks give us a tour of their showroom and milling facility, which smells amazing, provide some insight to the local lumber economy, and break down the Lashway family's 4 generations in 3 businesses across 2 counties.

Hors D'oeuvres Listen • 23:08

CISA Local Hero Spotlight Mill River Slabworks Listen • 23:56