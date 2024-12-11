© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 10, 2024: A house of slabs

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:50 AM EST
The latest CISA Local Hero segment is hosted by Mill River Slabworks.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241209_155136460.jpg
Monte and Kaliis chat with drag queen extraordinaire Hors D'oeuvres about the last ever Hors & Friends Drag Brunch.
2 of 2  — PXL_20241210_161419337.jpg
We’re putting down and picking up roots, because it takes care to maintain both community and forests.

A chapter is closing for a pillar of the local queer community, Drag Brunch with Hors and Friends, and is brunching its last brunch this Sunday in West Springfield. We chat with founder Hors D'Oeuvres about the event’s 10-year run, the evolution of the local drag scene, and the many ventures House of Hors is moving onto in the coming months.

And, we head to Westfield to see how a local lumber family is making strides to keep wood local. Gerry Lashway Jr. and Josh Devon at Mill River Slabworks give us a tour of their showroom and milling facility, which smells amazing, provide some insight to the local lumber economy, and break down the Lashway family's 4 generations in 3 businesses across 2 counties.

Hors D'oeuvres
CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Mill River Slabworks
Nikki Giovanni tribute

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
