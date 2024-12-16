© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 12, 2024: History sings

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:13 PM EST
Erika Slocumb, Evan Goodchild, and Joe Aidonidis [not pictured] appear on The Fabulous 413 to talk about the NEPM documentary project, "Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413."
Monte and Kaliis talk to conductors Tian Hui Ng and Anthony Ferreira, and Youth Orchestra Director Hannah Smeltz about the Pioneer Valley Symphony's holiday concert.
We’re joining in song and heralding ourselves, sorta.

A big project is coming to NEPM TV on Dec. 12th, a new three-part documentary project to examine aspects of the Black experience and history within the four counties of western Massachusetts. “Legacies: Stories of Black History in the 413” premieres this evening, and we talk with the creative team behind the short films, Erika Slocomb, host and project manager, and filmmakers Joe Aidonidis and Evan Goodchild, about the subjects of the project and the importance of highlighting local afro-diasporic life.

And, we get you involved in song when we chat with conductors Tian Hui Ng and Anthony Ferreira, along with Youth Orchestra Director Hannah Smeltz about Pioneer Valley Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert where you can sing favorites of the season with the ensemble. We find out more about the organization’s origins, the appeal of this festive offering, and how you can lend your own joyful noises to the occasion.

Plus, U.S. Representative Jim McGovern weighs in on the 1500 acts of clemency and pardons issued by President Joe Biden, shifts in the democratic caucus, and problems arising with a major city’s police department in his district, and some of your questions, of course.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith