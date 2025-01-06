Dec. 20, 2024: One more for 2024's road

‘Tis our last show before we take a tiny little winter break, so let's party!

We look straight past Christmas to New Years Eve, where folx will welcome the 2025 at Northampton’s First Night. We welcome Henning Olenbusch to conclude our week of showcasing the celebration’s performers before he performs solo and with The Fawns.

We double back for all you folx uninterested in skipping ahead, but instead already missing Halloween. It turns out that Christmas is totally frightening actually, so we ask folklorist Jeff Belanger to rundown the horrifying holiday scares before his live event at the Shea Theater on Dec. 22.

And, year ends inspire us to reminisce quite a bit, so we bring the whole Fabulous 413 fam together to chat about some of our holiday shenanigans and traditions.

Holiday Folklore Listen • 22:30