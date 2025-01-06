© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 20, 2024: One more for 2024's road

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
Musician Henning Olenbusch plays live music for The Fabulous 413 before he performs at First Night Northampton.
1 of 1  — henning sc0.jpg
Musician Henning Olenbusch plays live music for The Fabulous 413 before he performs at First Night Northampton.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

‘Tis our last show before we take a tiny little winter break, so let's party!

We look straight past Christmas to New Years Eve, where folx will welcome the 2025 at Northampton’s First Night. We welcome Henning Olenbusch to conclude our week of showcasing the celebration’s performers before he performs solo and with The Fawns.

We double back for all you folx uninterested in skipping ahead, but instead already missing Halloween. It turns out that Christmas is totally frightening actually, so we ask folklorist Jeff Belanger to rundown the horrifying holiday scares before his live event at the Shea Theater on Dec. 22.

And, year ends inspire us to reminisce quite a bit, so we bring the whole Fabulous 413 fam together to chat about some of our holiday shenanigans and traditions.

Holiday Folklore
Henning Olenbusch and holiday traditions

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
