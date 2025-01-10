Jan. 9, 2025: Legends in their own right

We’re in the presence of royalty, because Yeison Landero , the grandson of the “King of Cumbia,” Andrés Landero, stops by our studios before Secret Planet brings him to The Drake in Amherst this evening for a little Live Music Thursday.

Yeison has been playing music since he was seven all over Columbia and beyond, and you might be curious to know the legacy that his grandfather engendered. We hear a bit of context from Pablo Yglesias of Peace & Rhythm Records, otherwise known as DJ Bongohead , on the genre’s history, its importance in Columbia, and the Landeros’ foundational place in the genre’s standing.

Plus, it’s our first Thursday back and our first chat of the year with Congressman Jim McGovern , where the woes of 2024 carry over into social security, the Laken Riley and Leahy acts, the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and how all of those tie into a speech he gave recently. Not to mention the flurry of activity in the executive branch surrounding the national day of mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter and the latest distribution of Medals of Freedom .

McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern Jan. 9, 2025 Listen • 21:40