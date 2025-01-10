© 2025 New England Public Media

Jan. 9, 2025: Legends in their own right

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:08 PM EST
Cumbia musician Yeison Landero appears on The Fabulous 413 for a live acoustic session.
Cumbia musician Yeison Landero appears on The Fabulous 413 for a live acoustic session.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
We’re in the presence of royalty, because Yeison Landero, the grandson of the “King of Cumbia,” Andrés Landero, stops by our studios before Secret Planet brings him to The Drake in Amherst this evening for a little Live Music Thursday.

Yeison has been playing music since he was seven all over Columbia and beyond, and you might be curious to know the legacy that his grandfather engendered. We hear a bit of context from Pablo Yglesias of Peace & Rhythm Records, otherwise known as DJ Bongohead, on the genre’s history, its importance in Columbia, and the Landeros’ foundational place in the genre’s standing.

Plus, it’s our first Thursday back and our first chat of the year with Congressman Jim McGovern, where the woes of 2024 carry over into social security, the Laken Riley and Leahy acts, the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and how all of those tie into a speech he gave recently. Not to mention the flurry of activity in the executive branch surrounding the national day of mourning for the death of former President Jimmy Carter and the latest distribution of Medals of Freedom.

McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
Jan. 9, 2025
Yeison Landero and DJ Bongohead

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
