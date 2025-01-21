Jan. 16, 2025: Sound on scene

No one can hear you scream in space, but we can pair sound with videos OF space!

We speak with composer Steve Thomas about soundtracking videos taken from the International Space Station before he performs his works this weekend in Northampton. He tells us how to make a score for the earth and how he relates it to his other compositions.

We can’t talk about things seen on the ISS without bringing in our local astronaut, Cady Coleman , who has seen these views with her own eyes. She tells us about why it’s so important to see the earth from that point of view.