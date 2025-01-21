© 2025 New England Public Media

Jan. 16, 2025: Sound on scene

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
1 of 1  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

No one can hear you scream in space, but we can pair sound with videos OF space!

We speak with composer Steve Thomas about soundtracking videos taken from the International Space Station before he performs his works this weekend in Northampton. He tells us how to make a score for the earth and how he relates it to his other compositions.

We can’t talk about things seen on the ISS without bringing in our local astronaut, Cady Coleman, who has seen these views with her own eyes. She tells us about why it’s so important to see the earth from that point of view.

Plus, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern reveals an awful lot on his mind, including President Joe Biden’s Farewell address, the recent Gaza-Israel ceasefire agreements, Cuba’s categorization change, the TikTok ban, and the looming inauguration.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNORS McGoverning with McGovern GOVERNMENT & POLITICS MUSIC SCIENCE
