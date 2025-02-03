© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 31, 2025: Artistic freedom and grief resumed

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM EST
Local singer-songwriter Heather Maloney plays live music for The Fabulous 413.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250131_175851368.jpg
Local singer-songwriter Heather Maloney plays live music for The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The latest Fabulous 413 Wine Thunderdome is at Table and Vine to try wines from the Veneto region in Italy.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250130_170552519.jpg
The latest Fabulous 413 Wine Thunderdome is at Table and Vine to try wines from the Veneto region in Italy.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re recuperating a lot after this week and, in that renewal process, we’re getting more in touch with ourselves and others.

We bring local singer-songwriter Heather Maloney in for Live Music Friday to celebrate the release of her new album, “Exploding Star,” full of songs that almost didn’t see the public eye. We hear how art and grief have shaped her songwriting process in this new collection of songs and get a preview of her sold out two-night residency at the Iron Horse next week.

And UMass Amherst is preparing to host the Black Artistic Freedom Conference (Black AF) bringing folx together to explore the expansion of education in a more equitable and modern way. We speak with Imani Wallace, otherwise known as Lyrical Faith, about the intersection of art, activism, and education.

Plus, it’s the very last day of January, and we almost made it dry for the whole month. Alas, we return to our old ways back to West Springfield to taste two Veneto wines with Michael Quinlan at Table & Vine for our first Wine Thunderdome of 2025.

Live music with Heather Maloney
Black AF Conference
Veneto wines

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
