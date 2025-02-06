Feb. 5, 2025: A start for mischievous kin

Today we get a little tricksy and build connections before our very eyes.

Including a father-son duo that’s bringing folx together in communities near and far. We speak with Tom and Stefan Weiner about their upcoming polar plunge fundraiser for The Palestinian House of Friendship ( PHF ) and a queer-centered concert this weekend. We hear what drives them toward community work, a little about their family, and a lot about the positive impacts of communication.

And, last week we touched on the possible effects of a federal funding freeze on education. We chat with executive director of Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start , Nicole Blais, to find out if the kids really will be alright if the program ends up on the federal chopping block.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , tackles a listener's question about the pronunciation of word mischievous and helps us examine this tricky wicket and a few others like it.

Polar Plunge for PHF Listen • 23:24

Head Start Listen • 10:51