The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 5, 2025: A start for mischievous kin

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:35 PM EST
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Today we get a little tricksy and build connections before our very eyes.

Including a father-son duo that’s bringing folx together in communities near and far. We speak with Tom and Stefan Weiner about their upcoming polar plunge fundraiser for The Palestinian House of Friendship (PHF) and a queer-centered concert this weekend. We hear what drives them toward community work, a little about their family, and a lot about the positive impacts of communication.

And, last week we touched on the possible effects of a federal funding freeze on education. We chat with executive director of Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start, Nicole Blais, to find out if the kids really will be alright if the program ends up on the federal chopping block.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, tackles a listener's question about the pronunciation of word mischievous and helps us examine this tricky wicket and a few others like it.

Polar Plunge for PHF
Head Start
Pronouncing with the Word Nerd

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
