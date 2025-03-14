March 13, 2025: Interwoven

We’re headed to Whip City!

But instead of whips, we’re checking out quilts! Internationally renowned fiber artist Ed Johnetta Miller currently has an exhibit at the Westfield on Weekends (WOW) center. We talk with the artist about the tales textiles can tell and how that presents in her own work for “ Journey Stories ,” highlighting key moments in her life.

And WOW board member Kathi Bradford brings some of Miller’s work to the studio for us to look at while she tells us about the program and the classes connected to the exhibit.