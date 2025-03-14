© 2025 New England Public Media

March 13, 2025: Interwoven

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 14, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT
We take a look at fiber artist Edjohnetta Miller
We’re headed to Whip City!

But instead of whips, we’re checking out quilts! Internationally renowned fiber artist Ed Johnetta Miller currently has an exhibit at the Westfield on Weekends (WOW) center. We talk with the artist about the tales textiles can tell and how that presents in her own work for “Journey Stories,” highlighting key moments in her life.

And WOW board member Kathi Bradford brings some of Miller’s work to the studio for us to look at while she tells us about the program and the classes connected to the exhibit.

Plus, Congressman Jim McGovern is having a hard week. In fact, it’s been 7 straight weeks of difficulties, but lately he finds himself in the shadow of a government shutdown with a lot of fingerpointing and cuts in the USDA. He tells us all about it before his town hall.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
