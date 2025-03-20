March 19, 2025: Both ends

Witnessing someone’s first experience with something is always fascinating. Lucky for the schools in our area, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra ( SSO ) has reinstated its program, “The Orchestra Moves,” to introduce local fourth graders to live classical music.

Designed with global focus, the program aims to encourage students to interact with professional musicians and one another. To get a better grasp on the deep impacts of music, we hear from SSO President Paul Lambert , conductor Cailin Marcel Manson , narrator Brian Lapis, SSO education director Caitlin Meyer, school teachers and child attendees.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , drops more knowledge on us with words that have two contradictory meanings. She opens the doorway to antagonyms , clipped from more places than you’d expect.

