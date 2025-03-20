© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

March 19, 2025: Both ends

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra's interactive program, "The Orchestra Moves," aims to expose children to live orchestral music.
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra's interactive program, "The Orchestra Moves," aims to expose children to live orchestral music.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Witnessing someone’s first experience with something is always fascinating. Lucky for the schools in our area, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has reinstated its program, “The Orchestra Moves,” to introduce local fourth graders to live classical music.

Designed with global focus, the program aims to encourage students to interact with professional musicians and one another. To get a better grasp on the deep impacts of music, we hear from SSO President Paul Lambert, conductor Cailin Marcel Manson, narrator Brian Lapis, SSO education director Caitlin Meyer, school teachers and child attendees.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, drops more knowledge on us with words that have two contradictory meanings. She opens the doorway to antagonyms, clipped from more places than you’d expect.

Antagonyms with the Word Nerd
The Orchestra Moves

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTEREDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
