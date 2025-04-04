© 2025 New England Public Media

April 3, 2025: In art we trust

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
Before his concert at the Parlor Room, musician Ari Hest performed live on The Fabulous 413.
Before his concert at the Parlor Room, musician Ari Hest performed live on The Fabulous 413.
Courtesy of artist
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

In the words of R.I.S.E Fest co-founder Gina M. Krosoczka, "art of all mediums has been scientifically proven to increase self-esteem, foster community and connection, and process emotions, feelings, trauma and so much more."

So, today, we’re learning about folx at the beginning of their artistic journeys, someone with unlikely displayed artistry and someone who has been making copious amounts of it.

We’ve got a little extra live music for your week with Ari Hest before he takes the stage at the Parlor Room tonight. With over two decades under his belt, we find out about the Grammy-nominated artist’s Patreon project that has him releasing a new song every two weeks.

Plus, your kids are extra alright when there’s art involved. Later this month, R.I.S.E Fest returns to provide two straight days of engaging workshops, performances, presentations and more. We hear from event co-founder and NYT-bestselling graphic novelist Jarrett J. Krosoczka about the importance of fostering the artistic inclination of kids, tweens and teens.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern may not last for 24 hours, but it definitely covers his thoughts on Sen. Cory Booker’s filibuster, ICE arrests at Red Fire Farm, tariffs, possible weekend protests and more.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
