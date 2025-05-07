© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 6, 2025: A fan of farms, but not funding cuts

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Full Well Farm in Adams.
1 of 3  — PXL_20250430_154102894.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Full Well Farm in Adams.
Kaliis Smith
The Fabulous 413 visits Full Well Farm in Adams.
2 of 3  — PXL_20250430_151510708.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Full Well Farm in Adams.
Kaliis Smith
Music Supervisor and consultant Randall Poster will visit The Triplex Cinema to screen and discuss his work and inspirations.
3 of 3  — Randall Poster
Music Supervisor and consultant Randall Poster will visit The Triplex Cinema to screen and discuss his work and inspirations.
Brigitte Lacombe / Courtesy of Randall Poster

Today has a proper patch of aligned alliteration.

First, fandom, which is what we have for Randall Poster, who has been the music supervisor for over 200 films and TV shows. Starting this weekend, The Triplex Cinema will host him for conversation with a program to highlight his work and the films that inspire him. We bring the hidden aural gem onto our show to talk about soundtracks v.s. scoring, the nature of curation and more.

Now onto farms, so we head into the north Berkshires. Against the backdrop of a massive limestone quarry, the woman and queer-led Full Well Farms has been thriving for 8 years, shifting focus from dairy to sustainable practices. Owner Meg Bantle, whose family has been working the land for over a century, takes us on a tour of the regenerative farm, explains the goal to address local food inequities and how flowers help succeed the farm’s mission.

And lastly, funding cuts, which are on all of our minds as of late. State budget cuts are affecting Cutchins Programs for Family and Children. Established in the 1980s as an alternative to the state hospitals, the organization provides programming to help children with school, medical treatment and much more. Director Tina Champagne joins us to talk about their work and the challenges these cuts present.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE AGRICULTURE FILM & MOVIES HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH CISA Local Hero Spotlight GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
