Valley Voices Summer Shorts: Putting the international into harvester

Lila West takes us to Europe this week for our Valley Voices Summer Shorts podcast. Told at our Road Trip story slam last fall, “Putting the international into h

arvester” is a story about a family trip, but it’s also about learning to accept some things that she thought she never would.NEPM’s Summer Shorts podcasts are taken from our Valley Voices story slams throughout the year — even if you didn’t make it to the slam, we didn’t want you to miss them!

