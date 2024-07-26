© 2024 New England Public Media

Valley Voices

Valley Voices Summer Shorts: Putting the international into harvester

Published July 26, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
Lila West takes us to Europe this week for our Valley Voices Summer Shorts podcast. Told at our Road Trip story slam last fall, “Putting the international into h

arvester” is a story about a family trip, but it’s also about learning to accept some things that she thought she never would.NEPM’s Summer Shorts podcasts are taken from our Valley Voices story slams throughout the year — even if you didn’t make it to the slam, we didn’t want you to miss them!

Tags
Valley Voices VALLEY VOICES PODCASTSUMMER SHORTS