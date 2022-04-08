© 2022 New England Public Media.

word-matters.jpg
Word Matters

70. The Newest Words in the Dictionary

Published January 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST

We recently added a whole bunch of new words. Here are some of our favorites!

Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski.

Produced in collaboration with Merriam-Webster.

Transcript available here.

