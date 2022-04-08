72. Inside Our Citation Files

Our Springfield office holds a file of 16 million alphabetized scraps of paper, each containing a citation for a word. Some of them are from as far back as the 19th century. Many are written by hand. So... how did we create this bit of living history? It's a long story.

Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski.

Produced in collaboration with Merriam-Webster.

Transcript available here.

