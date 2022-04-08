© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
word-matters.jpg
Word Matters

72. Inside Our Citation Files

Published January 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST

Our Springfield office holds a file of 16 million alphabetized scraps of paper, each containing a citation for a word. Some of them are from as far back as the 19th century. Many are written by hand. So... how did we create this bit of living history? It's a long story.

Hosted by Emily Brewster, Ammon Shea, and Peter Sokolowski.

Produced in collaboration with Merriam-Webster.

Transcript available here.

Our podcast is sponsored by Betterhelp. To receive 10% off your first month, visit betterhelp.com/matters

Word Matters