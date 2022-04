Usually, a word begins with a literal, concrete meaning. (Like concrete, for example.) Then, eventually, it starts being used metaphorically. (Hey again, concrete!)

But with these words, that's not the case. These words began as metaphors and then went backwards.

Then: what's the difference between ferment and foment?

