A companion to NEPM’s series Red in a Blue State, Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22.

Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the event and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.

The project examines how Democrats feel about the unprecedented path their party's nominee took to get to the top of the ticket? What does it mean to them to be nominating the first woman of color as a major party candidate for president? How do they feel about their party as they head into the voting booths this November? What’s it like for them to be part of such a historic moment in modern political history?