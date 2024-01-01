Unprecedented
A Photo and Interview Series by Barry Goldstein
A companion to NEPM’s series Red in a Blue State, Unprecedented: Stories from the 2024 DNC examines the experiences and perspectives of Massachusetts attendees and others at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22.
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the event and attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM.
The project examines how Democrats feel about the unprecedented path their party's nominee took to get to the top of the ticket? What does it mean to them to be nominating the first woman of color as a major party candidate for president? How do they feel about their party as they head into the voting booths this November? What’s it like for them to be part of such a historic moment in modern political history?
About the photographer
Barry Goldstein is a photojournalist who has been embedded with and profiled soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, covered the aftermath of the events of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, documented the efforts of volunteer medical workers in Honduras, and chronicled protests and political conventions. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, and The American Scholar. He is the author of "Gray Land: Soldiers on War" and the collection "Being There: Medical Student Morgue Volunteers Following 9/11."
Goldstein is associate professor of medical humanities at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and was visiting professor of humanities at Williams College and adjunct professor of humanism in medicine at the NYU Medical School.