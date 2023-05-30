NEPM celebrates Pride Month with a special slate of films and programs that highlight the LGBTQ+ community and the great diversity that strengthens our country. All year long, we honor the people who tirelessly work to forge a more inclusive society.

American Masters: Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Watch Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard. This portrait of the “King and Queen of Rock and Roll” explores his far-reaching influence as well as his advocacy for the rights of Black artists in the music industry.

The Long Form

Witness History – Pride Month

Listen Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5

Tune in for a special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service. Remarkable stories of LGBTQ+ rights, told by the people who were there. Meet the first openly gay political candidate in the U.S., revisit the first Pride March in the United Kingdom, and hear about the diaries of the woman commonly referred to as “the first modern Lesbian.”

Prideland

Watch Tuesday, June 20 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with pride in the modern South.

Independent Lens: Mama Bears

Watch Tuesday, June 20 at 10 p.m. on NEPM TV

They call one another “mama bears” because of the ferocity with which they fight for their children’s rights. Although they grew up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGTBQ+ people, these mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids -- even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

Watch Thursday, June 22 at 9 p.m. on NEPM TV

In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969 police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. That night the street erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations that lasted for the next three days. The Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.

American Experience: Casa Susanna

Watch Tuesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on NEPM TV

In the 1950s and ‘60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place for them to express their true selves and live for a few days as they had always dreamed—dressed as women without fear of being incarcerated or institutionalized for their self-expression.

STREAM

Fanny: The Right to Rock

Co-founded by Filipina American and queer teenagers Fanny is the first all women band to release an album with a major record label. The film, chronicles the life and revival of this groundbreaking all-female rock group in 1970s America, revealing the fascinating untold story of a phenomenal band that were dubbed the “female Beatles,” and takes us to Goshen, Massachusetts where Fanny founder June Millington’s Institute for the Musical Arts empowers young women in their pursuit of careers in the field of music.

American Masters: Ballerina Boys

Stream with NEPM Passport

Discover Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (The Trocks), an all-male company that for 45 years has offered audiences their passion for ballet classics mixed with exuberant comedy. With every step they poke fun at their strictly gendered art form.

America ReFramed: Jack & Yaya

Stream with NEPM Passport

From a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though the rest of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. Jack & Yaya follows these friends for a year and explores their unique relationship, drawing on home videos and conversations with eclectic friends and family.

Frontline: Growing Up Trans

Just a generation ago, it was adults, not kids, who changed genders. But today, many children are transitioning, too -- with new medical options, and at younger and younger ages. FRONTLINE takes viewers on an intimate and eye-opening journey inside the struggles and choices facing transgender kids and their families.

MORE RESOURCES

PBS NewsHour LGBTQ Rights Page

LGBTQ-Themed Conversations from Story Corps



